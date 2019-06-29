|
|
Tyrone D. Wehr
age 81, of Sebring, passed away June 26, 2019, at Crandall Medical Center. She was born October 18, 1937 in Canton, Ohio, to Selmo and Alma (Roden) Vaughn. She had been an employee at Lake Local Schools, coached baseball and cheerleading, enjoyed fishing, bowling and water skiing, but especially enjoyed her friends, family, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Tyrone is survived by her husband, David, whom she married December 14, 1965; daughter, Boni (Brian) Stevenson of St. Louis; sons, David Wehr of Toledo, and Roger (Esther) Wehr of Denver; sister, Wendy (Robert) Nichols of Arizona; brother, Jack Vaughn of Arizona; grandchildren: Anthony Wehr, Wendy Wehr, Justin Wehr, Callie Mullins, Peyton Stevenson, Owen Stevenson, Nolan Stevenson, and Josilyn Stevenson; 7 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Vaughn. Special thanks to Crandall Medical Center Staff for their great care.
A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m. (TODAY)
Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Crandall Medical Center Chapel,
800 So. 15th. Street, Sebring, Ohio. Arrangements by Dean's
Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to:
