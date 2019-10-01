The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle
Resources
More Obituaries for Ula Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ula "Joyce" Dennis


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ula "Joyce" Dennis Obituary
Ula "Joyce" Dennis

age 85 of Massillon, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 in Massillon. She was born on Dec. 21, 1933 to Earl and Mary Bennett in Massillon. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. She was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle. She enjoyed bowling in a league, crafting, and playing cards.

She is preceded by her parents; children, Brenda Dennis, Linda Dennis, and Mel Dennis, and sisters, Goldie Baker, Mary Thomas, and Virginia Shaw. Joyce is survived by her husband of 71 years, Melvin Dennis; children, James Dennis and Robert Dennis; grandchildren, Lori (Todd) Forrester, Jamie (Tim) Kelley, Jason (Melissa) Dennis, Justin (Macie) Dennis, Deidre (Matt) Scheetz, Marissa (Matt) Suttle, Heather (James) Anderson, Andrew Dennis, and Noah Dennis; 11 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Cathi Dennis, Esther Dennis, Terri Flanigan, and Anita Dennis; brothers, Dan (Rose) Bennett, James Huskkinson; sister, Earlene Caswell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle from 5-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now