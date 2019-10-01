|
|
Ula "Joyce" Dennis
age 85 of Massillon, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 in Massillon. She was born on Dec. 21, 1933 to Earl and Mary Bennett in Massillon. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. She was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle. She enjoyed bowling in a league, crafting, and playing cards.
She is preceded by her parents; children, Brenda Dennis, Linda Dennis, and Mel Dennis, and sisters, Goldie Baker, Mary Thomas, and Virginia Shaw. Joyce is survived by her husband of 71 years, Melvin Dennis; children, James Dennis and Robert Dennis; grandchildren, Lori (Todd) Forrester, Jamie (Tim) Kelley, Jason (Melissa) Dennis, Justin (Macie) Dennis, Deidre (Matt) Scheetz, Marissa (Matt) Suttle, Heather (James) Anderson, Andrew Dennis, and Noah Dennis; 11 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Cathi Dennis, Esther Dennis, Terri Flanigan, and Anita Dennis; brothers, Dan (Rose) Bennett, James Huskkinson; sister, Earlene Caswell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle from 5-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m.
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019