Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH
90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter morning, April 12, 2020. An extraordinary home maker and hostess, Ursula showed her love for family and friends by cooking and baking. She enjoyed gardening and volunteering at St. John's United Church of Christ, where she was a member for over 60 years. She also found pleasure in writing letters, reading, solving word puzzles and playing cards and games.

Ursula is survived by her daughters, Monica (Douglas) Archer and Elaine Spurlock; her grandchildren, Annie (Andy) Beahm and Daniel Archer and two brothers in Germany.

The family extends an invitation to those wishing to offer condolences in person to visit Friday morning, April 17, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Current heath protection protocols will be observed during the visitation and attendees are encouraged to wear their face masks. A private funeral service and burial will follow. The family also encourages your consideration of memorial contributions to Gert's Kitchen (http://gertskitchen.com), an organization in Florida that helps feed people in need, to honor Ursula and her late friend of more than 65 years, Gertrude, who also shared her love of giving to others through cooking. Your memories and condolences are also welcome on our website, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -