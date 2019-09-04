|
|
V. Marie Gram
Age 93, of Paris, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in the Allay Senior Center in Canton. She was born May 14, 1926 in Canton to Arla and Alice (Snyder) Gram. She was a housewife and co-owner of Arrowhead Orchard in Paris. She is a member of Paris Israel Church, Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star, the Robertsville Grange #1784, Paris Women's Guild and the Paris Women's Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen E. Gram who died in 2007; two sisters, Ethyl Umbenhour and Dori Ortiz; two brothers, Paul and Ralph Snyder. She is survived by two daughters, DeeAnn (Wayne) Limp of Louisville, Vicki (Ken) Larson of Paris; two sons, Glen "Ted" (Pat) Gram of Greenville, N.C., Terry (Sharon) Gram of Paris; nine grandchildren, Carla Macheledt, Glen C. Gram, Jolanda O'more, Robin Edmison, Leslie Bardwell, Kyle Larson, Kimberly Larson, Cory Fragoso-Gram and Curtis Gram; 19 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Paris Israel Church with Rev. Alan Lamb and Rev. Glen C. Gram officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Paris Israel Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019