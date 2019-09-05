Home

V. Marie Gram Obituary
V. Marie Gram

Funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Paris Israel Church with Rev. Alan Lamb and Rev. Glen C. Gram officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Paris Israel Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019
