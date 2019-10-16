|
Vail Shubael "Shube" Welker
age 88, of Waynesburg, passed away Sat., Oct. 12, 2019. Shube was born March 3, 1931 and was raised on the family farm on Route 44. He loved his family. His joy came from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shube once enjoyed the game of golf until a shoulder injury forced him to stop. He loved to hunt, mow the lawn with his faithful "Steiner" and walk in the woods. He had a great passion for life, trusting God to lead him. There was never a person he didn't know. He was a member of the Fellowship of the Little Country Church and Sandy Valley American Legion Post #432. Shube honorably served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-53. He retired from Kohn Transport after driving a truck with Kopp Clay for 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Park and Mary (Elson) Welker, two sisters and one brother, Arline Griffing, Alwilda Warner, and Delbert Welker. Shube leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Jane (Rugani) Welker, with whom he celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on August 18th; three sons and one daughter, Scott (Nan), R. Park (Melissa), Jeffrey (Amy), and Tami (Gary) Offenberger; grandchildren, Adam, Megan (Matt) Walters, Ben, Joe, Zach (Jenna) Welker, Cody, Morgan (Jake) Kail, Keegan Offenberger, Justin Booth, Josh (Darla) Booth; great-grandchildren, Alexander Booth and Rena Kail; sister Wanda (Howard) Diehl and brother, Bill (Mary K.) Welker; a special nephew, Lynn (Jewell) Griffing, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Little Country Church with Pastor Ted Knapp officiating. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall during a luncheon after the Memorial Service. Military Honors will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shube's memory may be made to Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Ave. SE, Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be made to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019