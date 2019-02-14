|
|
Valerie K. Miller 1953-2019
age 66, of Navarre, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1953 in Canton to Duell Ray and Dorthea (Reichard) Forkum. Valerie was a 1971 graduate of Lake High School. She was a loving and dedicated mother and wife to her family. Valerie enjoyed tending to her flowers and researching her family's genealogy back to their respective home countries.
Valerie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Morris; children Matthew (Dore') Miller and Christopher Miller both of Navarre; sister Claudia (Ken) Weber of North Carolina.
Calling hours will be Friday, February 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Heritage Reformed Baptist Church 5715 North Market Ave. Canton, Ohio 44721. Funeral Service will be Saturday February 16 at 10 a.m., final resting place is Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Breast Cancer Research.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold – Hartville
330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2019