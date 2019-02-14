Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heritage Reformed Baptist Church
5715 North Market Ave
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie K. Miller


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Valerie K. Miller Obituary
Valerie K. Miller 1953-2019

age 66, of Navarre, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1953 in Canton to Duell Ray and Dorthea (Reichard) Forkum. Valerie was a 1971 graduate of Lake High School. She was a loving and dedicated mother and wife to her family. Valerie enjoyed tending to her flowers and researching her family's genealogy back to their respective home countries.

Valerie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Morris; children Matthew (Dore') Miller and Christopher Miller both of Navarre; sister Claudia (Ken) Weber of North Carolina.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Heritage Reformed Baptist Church 5715 North Market Ave. Canton, Ohio 44721. Funeral Service will be Saturday February 16 at 10 a.m., final resting place is Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Breast Cancer Research.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold – Hartville

330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.