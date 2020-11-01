Valerie Lynne VanDyne
Age 48, of Paris, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 26, 2020, in Canton. She was born August 3, 1972, in Canton, the daughter of William S. and Romona (Huston) VanDyne. Valerie graduated from Louisville high School and R.G. Drage in cosmetology.
Valerie is survived by her daughters, Alexis VanDyne and Jessica Bernardi; mother, Romona VanDyne; sister, Vanessa Mayo; twin sister, Vicky (Kevin) Gillilan; brother, Donald Timothy (Tammy) VanDyne; niece, Kari Coffey. She was preceded in death by her father this past August 3rd.; and her former fiancé, Robert Bernardi.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
