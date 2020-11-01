1/1
VALERIE LYNNE VANDYNE
1972 - 2020
Valerie Lynne VanDyne

Age 48, of Paris, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 26, 2020, in Canton. She was born August 3, 1972, in Canton, the daughter of William S. and Romona (Huston) VanDyne. Valerie graduated from Louisville high School and R.G. Drage in cosmetology.

Valerie is survived by her daughters, Alexis VanDyne and Jessica Bernardi; mother, Romona VanDyne; sister, Vanessa Mayo; twin sister, Vicky (Kevin) Gillilan; brother, Donald Timothy (Tammy) VanDyne; niece, Kari Coffey. She was preceded in death by her father this past August 3rd.; and her former fiancé, Robert Bernardi.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
