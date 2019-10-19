The Repository Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for VELDA SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VELDA FAY SNYDER

VELDA FAY SNYDER Obituary
Velda Fay Snyder

age 91 of Massillon, passed away on October 17, 2019 in Massillon. She was born on April 14, 1928 to Oscar and Katherine (nee Koontz) Burtt in Massillon. Velda was a member of Central Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she was a member of the Quilting Club. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting, and loved her cats, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Velda is preceded by her parents, her husband, Herbert L. Snyder; son, Jeffrey Snyder; siblings: Joyce Schuster, Harold Burtt, Helen Burtt, Marilyn "Jean" Nagel, John Richard Burtt, Donald Burtt, Robert Burtt, Sr., Elizabeth Cowan, Gary Burtt, Jesse Burtt, Roy "David" Burtt, and Karen Burtt; and great granddaughter, Lydia Sandrock.

She is survived by her children: Michelle (Michael) Kirsch, Brenda (Carl) Wise, and Robert (Robin) Snyder, grandchildren, Eric Snyder, Miranda Kirsch, Christopher Kirsch, Andrew (Bethany) Grant, Jessica (Chad) Sandrock, and Hannah (Sean) Parr; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Oscar Burtt and Gerald Burtt; sister, Linda (Paul) Schuck; several step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6-8 at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, as well as Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church from 10-11 a.m. A service will follow at Central Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAST (Cancer Assistant Support Team) at: www.cancerassistancesupportteam.com or 2719 Blackfriars NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Messages of comfort and support to the family can be made to: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2019
