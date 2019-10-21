|
Velda Fay Snyder
Friends and family may
call on (TODAY) Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6-8 at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, as well as Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church from 10-11 a.m. A service will follow at Central Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAST (Cancer Assistant Support Team) at: www.cancerassistancesupportteam.com or 2719 Blackfriars NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Messages of comfort and support to the family can be made to:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2019