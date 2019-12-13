Home

Velma A. Scrima

Velma A. Scrima

March 24, 1924 –

December 13, 2015

You were Christmas for us! When the last of us walked in the door each year, it was Christmas! You not only carried on generations of family

traditions, you helped us make new ones.

Great memories to carry us through these days when we miss you so much! They can't replace you, but they make us smile as we fondly recall every detail you made sure was not missed.

We miss you and those

wonderful times!

Thank you so very much for all you did every day but especially at

Christmas.



Love & Miss you Mom

Elaine, Heidi, Joanne, Ron, Joe, Andrea,

Rossi, Rocco and of course Jakey!
Published in The Repository on Dec. 13, 2019
