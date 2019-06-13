|
Velma Grace Bryan 1926-2019
Age 93, of Saginaw, Mich., formerly of Louisville, Ohio passed away Monday June 10, 2019. She was born in East Canton, Ohio on May 23, 1926 to the late Edward and Ida (Harmon) Mohn.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Bryan, in 2002; one brother and one sister. Velma is survived by two daughters, Marsha Neff and Sandra Sweitzer; a son, Tom Bryan; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Pastor Ralph Gibson officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Velma will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier – Israel Funeral Home
330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019