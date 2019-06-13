Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
VELMA GRACE BRYAN


Velma Grace Bryan 1926-2019

Age 93, of Saginaw, Mich., formerly of Louisville, Ohio passed away Monday June 10, 2019. She was born in East Canton, Ohio on May 23, 1926 to the late Edward and Ida (Harmon) Mohn.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Bryan, in 2002; one brother and one sister. Velma is survived by two daughters, Marsha Neff and Sandra Sweitzer; a son, Tom Bryan; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Pastor Ralph Gibson officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Velma will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier – Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019
