|
|
Velma Lee Conard
age 89, of North Canton, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was born May 20, 1920 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Forrest and Lillian (Custer) Culverhouse. Velma was a graduate of Timken High School, and a member of Canton Baptist Temple, where she attended the Forever Young senior citizens class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Day; and her brother, Wilbur Culverhouse. She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Denver Conard; and her brother, George Culverhouse.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. There will be no calling hours.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019