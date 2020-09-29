Velma Mae Ring



"Together Again"



age 94, of North Canton passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Windsor Nursing Home following a brief illness. Velma was born in Waynesburg, Ohio on May 16, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Clements and Mamie (Baker) Reed. She attended the former Osnaburg Township High School, which is now East Canton High School.



On November 23, 1946, she married Raymond Ring, who preceded her in death on October 30, 2014. The couple had two sons, Alan (Joyce) of Dover, and Barry (Beverly) of North Canton. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Sean (Rochelle) of Dover, Zachary of Huntington, West Virginia, Tiffany of Dover, Brad (Jenn) of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Eric (Sara) of Canton; along with six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Tyler, Austin, Blayke, Keaghan, and Stella. In addition to her parents and husband, Velma was preceded in death by four brothers: Paul, twins Harry and Harvey, and Donald Reed.



While her children were growing, she worked from home as a seamstress and did alterations for many families throughout the years. Once her boys were older, she became a manager at Zales Jewelry Store in the Clarkins Discount Store in Canton, and later became the manager in Kent. Following her time at Zales, she became the manager at the Wonder Bread Thrift Store in Canton. Velma was a member of the Canton Woman's Garden Club. She loved planting flowers and tending to her gardens. She also bowled in a woman's bowling league for over 45 years. Velma enjoyed attending the athletic events of her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout the years. She was also a 25-year cancer survivor.



In honoring her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. She will be buried at Sunset Hills Memory Garden in North Canton, next to Raymond. To sign an online guestbook for Velma, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.



