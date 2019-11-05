|
Velma Maxine Stafford
73, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on Jan. 30, 1946. Velma received her BS in Business Administration from Virginia State University and retired from American Benefits. She was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Canton, Dueber Extension. She was very hardworking and was dedicated to her family. She never had an unkind thing to say, about anyone.
She is survived by her children, Karen Varner, Marc (Vanessa) Stafford, Richard (Dorothy) Stafford and George Allen; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Palmer Bunting; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Jessie) and Greg (Pam) Stafford; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Daniels, Marie Hall and Jean (T.L.) Hurd; special aunt, Evelyn Riddick– Roett; special niece, Nicole Daley; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Bunting and Sarah (Riddick) Meekins.
Friends and family may call from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon with funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019