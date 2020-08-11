1/1
Venita J. Money
Venita J. Money

(Seward County, KS) died on August 9, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Venita was a Kansas native, long time resident of Canton, Ohio and Silvercreek, Georgia. Venita was a fulltime home maker while also working as a bus driver for Plain Local Schools in the 70s and 80s. Venita loved to keep busy with her skills doing cross stitching, crocheting, quilting, and gardening. Venita was the mother of five children. In addition, she was thought of as a second mother by Betty Ryan (Canton, GA), Lonny (Cheryl) Lofland (Canton, OH), Cindy Archer (Louisville, OH) and Liz (Clint) Johnson (Silvercreek, GA), and many others who turned to her for help, advice and a hug.

Venita was preceded in death by: her husband of 55 years, John Money, Sr; her oldest son, Wallace (Karen) Money (N Canton, OH); her parents George "Bob" Lester Holt (Mercer County Missouri) and Margaret Erma Brown Holt (Liberal, KS) and siblings Harold Holt (Warner Robbins, GA), Barbara Mullins (Welda, KS), Warren Holt (Owensboro, KY). She is survived by her brother Dean (Karen) Holt (Midwest, OK), her sisters Evelyn Brecheisen (Wellsville, KS), Jean Chitwood (Welda, KS) and Eunice Thompson (Topeka, KS) and her children: Patricia John (Canton, OH), Pam Money (Canton, OH), Robert (Debbie) Money (Indianapolis, IN) and John Money Jr.(Topanga, CA). She had 14 grandchildren and a still growing number of great grandchildren.

Venita will always be remembered for her warm hands, open heart, steady calm, truthful and earnest insights, and the ability to roll with life and laugh even in the most difficult situation.

Friends may call from 12-1 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton with funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm with Pastor Beth Kinkaid officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. If you wish to honor Venita, please consider doing a kind act for someone in her name; whatever that means to you. Flowers are welcome; or contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice in her name.


Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
