Venita J. MoneyFriends may call from 12-1 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Karlo?Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton with funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm with Pastor Beth Kinkaid officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.