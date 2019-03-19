Home

Vera I. Boland Obituary
Vera I. Boland 1934-2019

Age 84, passed away March 17, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Born July 9, 1934 in Canton, a daughter to the late Peter D. and Lulu (Redd) Anastis, she attended McKinley High school. Vera was a nutritional assistant, having worked at Molly Stark, Mercy and Massillon Hospitals.

Preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Harold Nichols; brothers, Albert A., J. Richard, and Peter A. (Sue) Anastis; sisters, Penelope Stosic, Margaret Mills and Mirma Polosi. Survived by husband, Edward Boland; sons, Harold (Betty) Nichols and Thomas (Marie) Nichols; daughters, Margaret (Dave) Bowman, Penny Velazquez, and Susan Cooper; sisters, Victoria Grznar and Barbara Cook. Also survived by 13 grandchildren over 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hanover Healthcare for their compassionate care.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one-hour prior from 12-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the

Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
