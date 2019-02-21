|
Vera I. (Byler) Coblentz 1926-2019
Age 93, of Fredonia, Ky. formally of Hartville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord peacefully, Sunday evening February 17, 2019. She was surrounded by loving family in her daughter Kathryn's home where she resided the past six years. Vera was born in Hartville on September 1, 1926 to the late Seth and Sadie (King) Byler and was a lifelong member of Walnut Grove King Church.
She is survived by seven children, Beth (late, Mel), Christine, Marion (Nancy) Coblentz all of Hartville, Sadie (Tom) Wagler of Mont., Kathryn (Ruben) Miller of Ky., Martha Yoder of Akron and Glenn Coblentz of Hartville; 26 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Orin Coblentz; sisters, Mattie Overholt, Fannie Sommers, Keturah Troyer, Ellen Mast, Mary Wagler; brothers, Wallace, Walter and John Byler; son in law, Mel Coblentz and great granddaughter, Heidi Yoder.
Calling Hours are Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 and funeral services Friday at 10 a.m., all at Cornerstone Community Chapel. Final resting place Walnut Grove Cemetery.
