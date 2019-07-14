|
Vera M. Schworm
Age 89 of North Canton passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on May 31, 1930 in North Canton, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Laura (Marchand) Schworm. Vera retired after 20 years of service in 1990 from Peninsula Bank of San Diego where she was an administrative officer. Previously she had worked for 10 years at Shafer-Messerly Drugs in North Canton. She was a member of Trinity Church United Church of Christ in Canal Fulton. She enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch, and loved to cook.
Vera is survived by her siblings, Glenn Schworm, Betty Schworm, Mildred Greenwalt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on July 20, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW from 10 .a.m to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019