Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Vera Sweany


1942 - 2019
Vera Sweany

6/3/1942 – 11/24/2019

Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Sweany; son, John Sweany. Survived by children, Sarah (John) Sharp and Jim (Renee) Sweany; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Naomi (Ralph) McDonald; brother, James (Patti) Bissett and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be Monday (Tomorrow) at 11 am in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. Private burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. To share a memory, send condolences, or read the complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
