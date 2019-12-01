|
Vera Sweany
6/3/1942 – 11/24/2019
Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Sweany; son, John Sweany. Survived by children, Sarah (John) Sharp and Jim (Renee) Sweany; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Naomi (Ralph) McDonald; brother, James (Patti) Bissett and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Monday (Tomorrow) at 11 am in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. Private burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. To share a memory, send condolences, or read the complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019