Vera Valli
93, of N. Canton, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in San Donato, Italy in 1926, and came to the United States in 1931 residing in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania. She and Bill married in 1949 and the couple moved to Euclid, Ohio in 1957. In 1995 they moved to North Canton, to be closer to their grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2013 and her brothers, Sergio Bocchini in 1925, Anthony Bocchini in 2008 and Louis Bocchini in 2016. She is survived by her sons, Victor (Gail) Valli of Canton and Richard Valli of Cleveland; two grandchildren, Matthew (Monica) Valli of Massillon and Rachel (Andrew) Hartman of Kent; two great-grandchildren, Loren Parks and Henry Valli; sisters-in-law, Helen Bocchini, Betty Bailey and Ann Valli plus many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home in North Canton with Pastor Ray Gill officiating. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours one hour prior to the service.
Reed 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019