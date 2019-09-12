Home

Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
VERDA J. JONES


1920 - 2019
Verda J. Jones

age 99, of Canton, OH, formerly of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Yuma, Arizona on July 7, 1920 to the late William and Hilda Ketchum. She was the retired owner of Jones Interiors in Canton. Verda attended the Fairhope United Methodist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Youry in 1984; one great grandson, Matthew West; a sister, Evelyn Snyder and a brother, William Ketchum, Jr.

Verda is survived by two daughters, Patricia West and Linda (John) Berkebile; four grandchildren: Kevin (Vicki) West, Bryan West, Jeff (Patty) Berkebile and Jennifer Mehl; five great grandchildren, Tyler and Hayden West, Brock Mehl, Madison and Peyton Berkebile.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Calling hours will be one hour before services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairhope United Methodist Church, 5660 Louisville St. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641 or Trinity United Methodist Church of Perry Heights, 3757 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019
