Verna M. Taylor
Verna M. Taylor

Age 103, of Columbus formerly East Sparta, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born July 30, 1917 in Mineral City, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Meagher) Williams, and had been a Columbus resident 55 years, previously residing in East Sparta, Ohio. Verna was a 1935 graduate of Magnolia High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert F. Taylor on Dec. 13, 1983; three brothers, Francis, Donald, and Harold Williams; and two grandchildren, Beth Meyers and Donald Emmerling. Verna is survived by her four daughters, Judy (John) Windeler, Linda Pariano, Pat Emmerling, and Joni (Steve Bush) Taylor, eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville with Pastor Peggy Garner officiating. There will be no visitation. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Verna's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
