Verna Rhea Zeiger
94, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born on April 10,1926 in East Canton, OH to the late Cletus and Elsie Berry. She married Roy D. Zeiger on June 28, 1946. They were together for 35 years before his death in 1981. Her children often comment on what a great childhood they were provided. Verna was a tireless worker, employed by Home Art Upholstery and at home, sewing clothes or curtains, braiding rugs, refinishing furniture or working in the yard.
In addition to her parents and husband Roy, she was preceded in death by her brother Delbert and wonderful sister Beulah. She is survived by her daughter Elaine Zeiger Breeding; son Jeffery (Janice) Zeiger; grandchildren Jessica (Rod) Simmons and Anastasia Wilkinson; great grandchildren Avery and Liam Simmons and Ben and Lauren Wilkinson and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to daughter-in-law Janice, niece Beth Zeiger Polovischak, the Johnston family, friend Becky Henning, Sherry Domer at The Shepherds Gate and the entire staff of the Canton Christian Home for all your love and support.
There will be no services and a private burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.