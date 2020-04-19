|
|
Vernard D. "Vern" Hall
age 86 of Louisville passed away Tuesday evening April 14, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a battle with COVID-19. Vern was born Dec. 16, 1933 in Woodsfield, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert and Pearl (Baker) Hall. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Vern retired from Republic Steel after 40 years of service and was a 50 year Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff for the Stark County Sheriff's Office. He was a dedicated member of the VFW Post 3747 where he served as Quartermaster for over thirty years. Vern received numerous VFW Quartermaster of the Year Awards. In addition he was a Trustee of the 6th District VFW, a member of the Canton American Legion Post 44, Life Member of the Amvets Post 124, the Blue Knights, K-9 Police, Louisville Fraternal Order of Eagles #2374 and a life member of the NRA. In 2015 Vern was awarded Veteran of the Year Award.
In 1962, Vern and his best friend, Luke Armentrout, started the Stark County Sheriff Department Motorcycle Posse. During his 50 years with the Sheriff Department he escorted every HOF enshrinement, numerous enshrines from Gale Sayers to John Madden. In 1969, Vern escorted Neil Armstrong when he came home after taking his first step on the moon. In 1973, Vern, The Stark County Sheriff Motorcycle and the Mounted Posse were invited to Washington DC with Ralph Regula for the Bicentennial inauguration of President Nixon and Vice President Agnew where they rode their signature figure 8 around our Sheriff in the parade. In 1974, Vice President Gerald Ford sat in the stands for the HOF parade with Vern as his escort/bodyguard for the weekend. Along with these and other adventures he still had time to support his son and daughter on their accomplishments as well as watching his grandchildren play softball and hockey.
In addition to his parents, Vern was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Hall in 2016; sister, Marjorie Law; brothers, Ronald Gene "Duke" Hall and Claire Hall. Vern is survived by a daughter, Karen Maierhofer; son, Kevin Hall; sister, Shirley Prickett; grandchildren, Zachery and Dakota Maierhofer, Jay (Jessica Hall) Hall; great-grandson, Jasper Hunter Hall; close family member, Dawn Hayhurst and too many close friends to mention. After his family, Vern's two devotions were the Veterans at the VFW and the men and women in blue.
Due to the recent epidemic, a delayed celebration of Vern's life will be held at the VFW 3747 and will be announced as soon as possible. Additionally, he and his wife will then be entombed in the columbarium at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020