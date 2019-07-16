Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vernice Kay Morton


1939 - 2019
Vernice Kay Morton Obituary
Vernice Kay Morton

Vernice Morton age 79, of Jackson Township, was reunited with her beloved husband Richard of 52 years while surrounded by family July 13, 2019. Vernice was born in Weirton Heights, W.Va., on Sept. 29, 1939 to Kenneth and Margaret Walker. She was a 1957 graduate of Timken High School. Vernice was a school secretary and Executive secretary for Canton City Schools for 31 years. She lived her life as a loving, giving and trusted sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her love of the holidays and making each of our birthdays special; no matter what our age, created special memories we will never forget. In her free time, Vernice enjoyed creating crafts, gardening and reading books. Vernice was a long time member of The Canton Woman's Club where she held many offices. She was also a member of the Canton City Schools retired secretaries' group.

Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Walker and Margaret Walker-Houser; step father, Ernest Houser, and husband, Richard L. Morton. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Brett) Phillabaum and Pam Morton; son, Richard (Tara) Morton II; granddaughters, Stephanie, Kaitlin, Maegan, Jessica and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Zayne and Miya; and sister, Judy Koah as well as many other loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel with Pastor Stephen Patrick officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Friday July 19, 2019 and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Woman's Club in her memory. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
