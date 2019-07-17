|
Vernice Kay
Morton
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel with Pastor Stephen Patrick officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Friday July 19, 2019 and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Woman's Club in her memory. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019