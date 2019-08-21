|
Vernon "Leroy" Burke Jr.
peacefully passed away at Hospice Care of New Philadelphia on Aug. 18, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio on June 19, 1951. He is the son of Vernon L. Burke Sr. and Billie J. Burke of Woodsfield, Ohio. Vernon drove trucks for over 30 years, enjoyed fishing and was a member of many fishing clubs. He also enjoyed spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Holly Burke and Peggy Coleman; brother, Rick Burke; brother-in-law, Michael Torch; mother and father-in-law, Hazel and Guy Torch Sr. Vernon is survived by his wife of 49 years, Glenda J. Burke of Dennison; sons, Kevin (Jennifer) Burke of Dover and Keith (Rebecca) Burke of Beach City; daughter, Jessica (Ty) Young of Uhrichsville; grandchildren, Kendra Young, Mason Young, Colton Young and Lezlie (Rusty) Bonnell; great-grandchildren, Noah Bonnell and Jacob Bonnell; brothers, Randy (Karen) Burke of Dennison and Leonard "Steve" (Nancy) Burke of Stonecreek; sister-in-law, Lesa Burke of Carrollton; brothers-in-law, James Torch and Steven Torch of West Lafayette and Guy Torch Jr. of Dennison; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 22nd, at 6 p.m. at Park Christian Church, 236 Miller Avenue in Dennison, Ohio 44621. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. at the church. All are welcome to join the family for dinner following services. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019