Vernon G. Maurer
"Forever Together"
Vernon G. Maurer, age 92, of Louisville, Ohio, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather passed away peacefully from this life in his home on September 4, 2019. He was born November 22, 1926, in Canton, to the late Mello and Alice (Haren) Maurer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn (Jaeb), of 56 years. Vernon was a baptized and a lifelong member of Saint Louis Catholic Church. He was a proud Army Veteran and served his country with honor during World War II. He was retired from Georgia Pacific Company and enjoyed antique cars and hunting. Vernon will be greatly missed.
Vernon is survived by his eight children: Barb (Bill) Alexander, Rev. Jim (Jan) Maurer, Sr., Nancy (Earl) Brown, Mary Jo Sowd, Chris (Tim) Samblanet, John Maurer, Joanie (Charlie) Boston and Lori (Jeff) Ruffing; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Mary Hoover, Lucy Jones and Irene Price. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter, Heidi Samblanet.
A Mass of Christian burial will Celebrated Saturday, September 7th., at 1:00 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Vernon will be laid to rest beside his wife in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019