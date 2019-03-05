Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Vernon J. "Butch" Legg Sr.

Vernon J. "Butch" Legg Sr. Obituary
Vernon "Butch" J. Legg Sr.,

68, of Canton passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born Dec. 30, 1950 in Charleston, W.Va., to the late George and Phyllis Legg. Butch served in the U.S. Army. He coached Tee Ball with the Boys Club in Canton City for 18 years. Butch enjoyed working in his yard, joking around, playing guitar and singing and going to McDonald's and drinking coffee with his friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers and one sister. Butch is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy; children, Dan (Dayna) Legg, Guy Bowman, Angel Legg Rutter, Janice Bowman (Jim Thomas), Vernon Legg Jr., Dale Legg, Tara Parks, George Legg, Ruby Legg and Carmella Legg and like a son, Donnie Howell; 28 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Cathy Tucker and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
