Vernon J. Paulus
Age 80 of Canton passed away Friday April 3, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. Born August 22, 1939 in Canton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Vera (Domer) Paulus. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1959 graduate of Canton South High School. Vernon retired from Canton Local Schools in 1997 with 38 years of service. He was a member and trustee of North Industry United Methodist Church. He was a member of the former Canton South Lions Club and had served 26 years with the Canton Township Fire Dept Stations 5 and 1.
Preceded in death by a son, Jack Fuller Jr. and a sister, Janice Fliger. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Emily (Ornouski) Paulus; two sons and spouse, Ron and Gabriel Fuller, Richard Fuller; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
There will be private family services and interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to North Industry United Methodist Church.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020