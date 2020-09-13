1/
Vernon M. McKenzie
Vernon McKenzie

In loving memory of

Vernon M. McKenzie. Vernon passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was a very loving and gentle man. He always had a story to tell. He left a heart print on every person he has ever met. He was a 1965 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He was also a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army as a Field Medic in the 1st battalion infantry. Vernon retired for the Timken Company after 37 years of service.

He is survived by two brothers, David (Terry) McKenzie and Tom (Linda) McKenzie; and also two sons who he loved with every breath, Vernon McKenzie and Nate McKenzie.

In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life to remember him will be held at a later date.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
