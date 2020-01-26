|
Vernon Nicholas Stang
Age 79 of Davidson, N.C. and formerly of Canton passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1940 in Canton to the late Nicholas and Georganna (Calapietro) Stang. He attended Lehman High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. During his service, Vernon was stationed in Korea. He retired from Fleming Foods in the maintenance department. Later, he moved to Davidson, N.C., where he enjoyed boating and partying with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by his sister, Madeline. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Gary) Define of Perry Township; grandchildren, Christie (Kyle McKee) Loy, Marc (Amber) Loy, and Cheryl (Steve Jenkins) Keagy; 11 great-grandchildren;, sisters, Phyllis Sliman of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Eleanor Miller of San Diego, Calf.; half-brother, Benny Del Brocco of Ariz., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private entombment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in Vernon's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708). The family wishes to thank everyone at the facility for taking such good care of dad. Also, a special thank you to Rob Braun for always being there for "Nicholas". Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020