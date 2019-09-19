|
|
Sgt. Vernon R. Judd
was born on August 2, 1928 in Elton, (near Navarre, OH), to the late Emanuel and Mary (Everett) Judd. He enlisted in the Army on January 11, 1948, and did his basic training as a rifleman at Fort Jackson, SC. In May of 1948 Sgt. Judd was sent to Korea where he trained with the engineering battalion. The following November he was transferred to Japan. He returned to Korea in August of 1950, and was assigned to Company D, 89th Medium Tank Battalion, 25th Infantry Division as an armored vehicle crewman (tanker). He went missing in action on November 28, 1950. Sgt. Judd was captured by Chinese Communist Forces near Ipsok, North Korea and was marched to the Hofong Prisoner of War camp (also known as Pukchin-Tarigol) where he later died on February 15, 1951. His enlistment would have been completed on January 11, 1951.
Survivors include a brother, Kenneth Judd of Massillon; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was succeeded in death by brothers, George, Raymond and Robert; and sisters, Edna Moder, Mabel Hostetler, Grace Fahrni and Sis Judd. He was preceded in death by a brother, William.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24th. at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street N.W., Brewster with Pastor Willima Andrick officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at approximately 1:00 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23rd., from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navarre VFW or Rolling Thunder of Ohio Chapter 2.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019