Sgt. Vernon R. Judd
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24th. at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home,
209 Chestnut Street N.W., Brewster, with Pastor Willima Andrick officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at approximately 1:00 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23rd., from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions may be made to the Navarre VFW or Rolling Thunder of Ohio Chapter 2.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019