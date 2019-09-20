The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Home
209 Chestnut Street N.W.
Brewster, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Home
209 Chestnut Street N.W.
Brewster, OH
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
near Rittman, OH
View Map
Sgt. Vernon R. Judd


1928 - 2019
Sgt. Vernon R. Judd Obituary
Sgt. Vernon R. Judd

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24th. at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home,

209 Chestnut Street N.W., Brewster, with Pastor Willima Andrick officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at approximately 1:00 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23rd., from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the Navarre VFW or Rolling Thunder of Ohio Chapter 2.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019
