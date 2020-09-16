Vernon Ray Schott



Calling Hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 17th., between 6 PM-8 PM at the Paquelet Home, located at 1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon.



A second Calling Hour will be held before the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday September 18th., from 10 AM to 11 AM at Holy Family (formerly St. Clements), located at 216 E. Wooster Street, Navarre.



Please wear a mask to comply with Covid-19 requirements. The final resting place will be the Cemetery at Holy Family in Navarre.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222



