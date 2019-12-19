Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Vernon T. Payton Jr.


1947 - 2019
Vernon T. Payton Jr. Obituary
Vernon T. Payton Jr.

72, of Canton, passed away Saturday, December 14th, at his residence. Born in Columbus on December 3, 1947 a son of the late Vernon T. Sr. and Virginia (Hollans) Payton. A member of the local Plumber and Pipefitters Union. Proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Survived by companion of over 30 years, Constance Frazier; step-daughter, Kerensa (Perry) Hopson, of Canton; step-son, Andre (Laura) Frazier, of Stow; sister, Missy (Thomas) Forrest, of Columbus; brother, Leonard Payton; grandchildren, De'Andre, Aislin, Lleyton; god-daughter, Inga many cousins; nieces; nephews; family; and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
