Vernon T.
Payton Jr.
72, of Canton, passed away Saturday, December 14th, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019