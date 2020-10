Or Copy this URL to Share

Veronica Kay Ford



67, of Canton, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.



Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 am at Pentecostal Temple COGIC, 718 Henrietta Avenue N.E. Canton, Ohio 44707. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service.



