Veronica Stroud Obituary
Veronica Stroud

62, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Concord, N.C. She is survived by her daughter, Shayla Stroud; and brothers, George, Hurshell Jr., Paul, Dennis, and Steve Hubbard. She is predeceased by her parents, Hurshell and Sally Stroud, and brother, Alfred.

A memorial service will be held at Olde Sycamore Golf, 7500 Olde Sycamore Dr. Charlotte NC 28227 on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Any condolences can be sent to Shayla at PO Box 703, Newell NC 28126.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020
