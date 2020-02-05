|
Veronica Sue Filliez
77, of Canton, formerly of Massillon, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, February 1, 2020. Born in Massillon, March 26, 1942, a daughter to the late William and Doris Filliez, Susie attended Jackson High School and worked at the former Ben Franklin Store in the Amherst Park Shopping Center. She had also been employed at Meadow Wind Healthcare Center. Susie was of Catholic faith and lived simply and unpretentiously. She enjoyed her independence and the company of her family and a few close friends.
Predeceased by her parents and her sisters-in-law, Janet Filliez and Sandra Filliez; Susie is survived by her brothers, Tom and John; and her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Fr. A. Edward Gretchko will officiate and a private burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Family and friends will gather beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020