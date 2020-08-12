1/1
Vic A. Clark
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vic A. Clark

age 64, of Canton passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 23, 1955 in Canton to the late Victor and Sue (Humrighouse) Clark. Vic was a free spirit who loved to travel and meet new people. He enjoyed fishing, walking, and riding his bike for miles on a daily basis.

Vic is survived by his twin brother, Dick, of Canton, older brother, Gary; sister, Joyce, of Texas, and twin sisters, Carol and Cheryl, of Salem. He leaves a daughter, Melisa, of Columbus, Ohio and four grandchildren, Taila, Megan, Kelly, and Trevor.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel

Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved