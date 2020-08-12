Vic A. Clarkage 64, of Canton passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 23, 1955 in Canton to the late Victor and Sue (Humrighouse) Clark. Vic was a free spirit who loved to travel and meet new people. He enjoyed fishing, walking, and riding his bike for miles on a daily basis.Vic is survived by his twin brother, Dick, of Canton, older brother, Gary; sister, Joyce, of Texas, and twin sisters, Carol and Cheryl, of Salem. He leaves a daughter, Melisa, of Columbus, Ohio and four grandchildren, Taila, Megan, Kelly, and Trevor.A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. VrabelFuneral Home North Canton330-452-4041.