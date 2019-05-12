Vicki L. Hambuechen



74, of Navarre died Thursday May 9, 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born January 27, 1945 in Massillon to the late Russell and Alberta (Schilling) Lash. Vicki married Ronald Hambuechen on April 19, 1969 and he survives. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together. Vicki was a 1963 graduate of Fairless High School. She always helped on the family farm in the Brewster area, and from that her love of animals grew. She showed and trained quarter horses for many years very successfully.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lash. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Massillon with Pastor Tim Hull officiating. Friends may call (TONIGHT)Monday from 5 to 7 PM at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice.



Spidell-Brewster



330-767-3737



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository from May 12 to May 13, 2019