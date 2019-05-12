The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Hambuechen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Hambuechen


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicki Hambuechen Obituary
Vicki L. Hambuechen

74, of Navarre died Thursday May 9, 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born January 27, 1945 in Massillon to the late Russell and Alberta (Schilling) Lash. Vicki married Ronald Hambuechen on April 19, 1969 and he survives. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together. Vicki was a 1963 graduate of Fairless High School. She always helped on the family farm in the Brewster area, and from that her love of animals grew. She showed and trained quarter horses for many years very successfully.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lash. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Massillon with Pastor Tim Hull officiating. Friends may call (TONIGHT)Monday from 5 to 7 PM at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice.

Spidell-Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now