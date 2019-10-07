The Repository Obituaries
|
VICKI JO McCUNE

VICKI JO McCUNE Obituary
Vicki Jo McCune

age 64, of Massillon, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born in Massillon on

January 31, 1955; a daughter of Joseph and Joretta McCarthy. Vicki was employed with Snap On Business Solutions as a computer programmer. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McCune; father, Joseph X. McCarthy; and brother, Joseph M.

McCarthy.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia K. McCune; her mother, Joretta McCarthy; sisters, Patricia (William)

Sermonte and Jayne (Daniel) McCarthy-Lynch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society in

her memory.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019
