Vicki Jo McCune
age 64, of Massillon, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born in Massillon on
January 31, 1955; a daughter of Joseph and Joretta McCarthy. Vicki was employed with Snap On Business Solutions as a computer programmer. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McCune; father, Joseph X. McCarthy; and brother, Joseph M.
McCarthy.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia K. McCune; her mother, Joretta McCarthy; sisters, Patricia (William)
Sermonte and Jayne (Daniel) McCarthy-Lynch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society in
her memory.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019