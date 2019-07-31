Home

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Vicki L. Perez


1951 - 2019
Vicki L. Perez Obituary
Vicki L. Perez 1951 - 2019

67, of Plain Twp. passed away on July 30, 2019. Vicki was born in Canton, Ohio on November 22, 1951 to the late Victor and Gayle King. She was a graduate of Canton Timken High School class of 1969 and was employed as a cashier for 37 years at Mercy Medical Center. Vicki was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim King. She is survived by her loving sons Jim (Angela) Perez and Jason Perez; grandchildren Corey, Eryn, Lia, Ali, Connor, Sydney, Riley and Aaron.

Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday August 2, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
