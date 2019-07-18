|
|
Vicki Lynn Martin
June 24, 1947 – July 7, 2019
Vicki Lynn Martin, age 72 of Canton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Canton South. Vicki was born June 24, 1947 in Canton to Victor and Adele (Ditty) Meyer. She was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School in Canton, Ohio. Vicki grew up at Meyers Lake Village, where she spent her youth water skiing, fishing, ice skating, and working at the amusement park. She retired from the Timken Company in 2016 and continued to grow and develop new creations for her small business, Victoria's Herb Cottage, through the end of 2018. She spent many years selling her creations and sharing her green thumb at numerous markets and festivals throughout Stark and Carroll Counties, as well as volunteering her time and experience to the 4-H in both counties. Vicki was happiest when she was gathered together with her friends and family, kayaking, hiking, traveling, and sharing her love of adventure.
In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her brother Richard Meyer. She is survived by her companion, Bill Ince; son Will (Devan) Martin; daughters, Debra (Michael) Reymond, Michelle (Michael) Studer; grandchildren, Daniel (Connie) Martin, Dean (Sarah) Martin, Tyler Reymond, Trevor Reymond, Angelica Misheff, Taylor Martin; and great-grandchildren, Nora Martin, Wyatt Martin and Addilynn Martin, as well as many extended family and friends.
Family and friends may call Sunday, July 21st from 3:00 to 4:30 PM at The Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park, 5712 12th St NW, Canton. A Memorial Service to celebrate Vicki's life will begin at 4:30 PM at the same location, with a buffet reception to follow. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019