Vicki Lynn Parr



63, passed away on August 1, 2020. She was born in Massillon on May 7, 1957.



Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10am-11am with a Celebration of Vicki's Life to be held at 11am in the funeral home, Joseph Stephani, officiating.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222



