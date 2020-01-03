|
|
Vickie J. (DeGiralomo - Serapiglia) Stenger
age 87 of Uniontown, passed away after a courageous battle, very peacefully in her residence January 1, 2020 with family at her side. Born in Middlebranch, Ohio to the late Leonard and Josephine (Motto) DeGiralomo, she was a 1950 graduate of Middlebranch High School. Vickie retired from the Hoover Company in 1992. She was a lifelong member of Little Flower Catholic Parish. She will be remembered as an exceedingly caring and generous mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend who loved watching the Cavs, playing the slots, and stories about growing up in Middlebranch.
Vickie is survived by her children MaryJo (Pat) Bowen of Canton, LuAnn (Jerry) Cerreta of Uniontown, Mike (Chris) Serapiglia of Middlebranch, Valerie Tomic of Canton, and Louis (Mary) Serapiglia of N. Canton; step-children Julie (Tim) Spicer of Uniontown, Laurie (Jeff) Willis of Canton, Kristyn (Anthony) Cespedes of North Canton, Tom Stenger of North Canton, Courtney (Steve) Russell of Wisconsin, and Hilary (David) Meadors of Texas; 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years Jack Stenger; sisters Giovanna DeGiralomo, Jennie Veitinger, Margaret Benik, and Mary Chirumbolo; and brothers Louie, Prosby, Tony, Lynn, and Elmer DeGiralomo.
Family services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with Very Rev. Can. Christopher Henyk officiating. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at Henry Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, Ohio, 44708. Thank you to Dr. Vemulapalli & Staff and Aultman Hospice. You may sign the guest book at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020