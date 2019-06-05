|
Vickie L. (Strasser) Dine
Age 61, of North Canton, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a struggle with cancer. She was born in Canton, a daughter of the late Robert W. and Virginia L. (Smith) Strasser, and was a life resident of this area. Vickie was an employee of Dine Moving and also a cook for Dine's Diner. She loved boating, fishing and island hopping on Lake Erie, especially Cedar Point Marina, where they played Fascination in the Park. Besides her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by three brothers: Ronnie, Scott and Mike Strasser.
She is survived by her husband, Donald M. Dine, Jr., with whom she celebrated their 29th Wedding Anniversary on April 7th; three step-sons: Charles, Patrick, and Donald (Angela) Dine III; three grandsons, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Sat., June 8, 2019 at 12 Noon in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Ron Iwanusa officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vickie's memory may be made to her family. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019